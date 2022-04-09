Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TORXF. CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

