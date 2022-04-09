Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.29

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$96.29 and traded as high as C$97.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$96.73, with a volume of 2,811,561 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

