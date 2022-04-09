Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.55

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.55 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 38.70 ($0.51). Totally shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 86,877 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Totally from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Totally alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £71.15 million and a PE ratio of 63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Totally’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Totally’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About Totally (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.