Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.02

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.02 and traded as high as C$60.07. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$60.01, with a volume of 1,446,493 shares.

TOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

