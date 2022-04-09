Trane Technologies plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of TT stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.30.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

