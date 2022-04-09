TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. TransAlta reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

TAC stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

