Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target Lowered to €33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Traton has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

