TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 126,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

