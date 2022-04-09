Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.45. Trex has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

