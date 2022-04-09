Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) PT Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

