Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) PT Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.
TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
