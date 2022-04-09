TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.71

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

