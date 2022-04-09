TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

NYSE TPVG opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $534.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

