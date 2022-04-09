True Link Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NYSE MO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,424,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.