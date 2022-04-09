Truist Financial Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

NYSE EOG opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

