Truist Financial Increases The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $20.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of PNTG opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a P/E ratio of 224.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

