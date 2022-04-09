Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

