Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.32. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 1,627 shares.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $513.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

