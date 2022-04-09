Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $861.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $854.70 million and the highest is $867.30 million. Twilio reported sales of $589.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

TWLO stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

