Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 386,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

