Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

