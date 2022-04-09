U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 9,974,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,248. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

