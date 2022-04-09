U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.24. 807,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.94. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

