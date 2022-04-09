Ubex Reaches Market Cap of $429,312.02 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $429,312.02 and $187,332.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011266 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00240059 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

