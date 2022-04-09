UBS Group Raises Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 167

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.