UBS Group Trims E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Target Price to €11.00

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €11.50 ($12.64) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EONGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on E.On from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($13.19) to €12.50 ($13.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

