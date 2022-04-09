Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $401.55 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

