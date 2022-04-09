Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,118,000 after buying an additional 338,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,398 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA opened at $15.95 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

