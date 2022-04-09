Unido EP Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $83,200.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.85 or 0.07575288 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,539.87 or 1.00113930 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 56,486,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

