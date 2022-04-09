Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Unilever stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Unilever has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

