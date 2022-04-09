Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $276.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.73.

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.98 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,471,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Union Pacific by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,412 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

