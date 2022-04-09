Unistake Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $3.05 million and $298.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,548,287 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

