United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

