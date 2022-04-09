United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Christine S. Breves Sells 22,387 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:X opened at $35.95 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

