United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $189.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

