United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $189.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
