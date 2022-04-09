Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE UNM opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,532,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

