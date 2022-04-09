Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 18.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

