US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.45 Million

Equities analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.90 million and the highest is $244.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $228.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOL. UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of US Ecology stock remained flat at $$47.95 during trading hours on Friday. 764,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 299.71 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

