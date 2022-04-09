Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,000. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

