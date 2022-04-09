Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 739 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ranpak by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ranpak by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Ranpak by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 275,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

PACK stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

