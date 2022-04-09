Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $55,000 Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mission Produce by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 18.0% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 343,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 82,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

AVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday.

AVO opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

