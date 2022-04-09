VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 952,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

