Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $111.40 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $111.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

