Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

