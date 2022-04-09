Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$77.35 and last traded at C$77.05. Approximately 25,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 54,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$76.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.04.

