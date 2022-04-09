Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

VAPO opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The business’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

