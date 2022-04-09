Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €74.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($81.32) price target by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VAR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €94.83 ($104.21).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €91.46 ($100.51) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. Varta has a 1 year low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 1 year high of €165.90 ($182.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

