Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $25.68

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $26.55. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 1,109 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $356,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

