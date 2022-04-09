Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.11 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $11.18 or 0.00026312 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $136.11 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,540.59 or 1.00085507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00063322 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

