Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $290.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Verastem by 7.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verastem by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Verastem by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.