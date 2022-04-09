Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $19,561,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 292,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

